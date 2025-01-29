Multiple Wildfire Ravage Galiyat, Endangering Human Lives, Forests, Wildlife
Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2025 | 12:10 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) A series of wildfires erupted across different locations in Galiyat during the current week, raising serious concerns among residents and authorities about the increasing frequency of such incidents.
Last night the latest fire broke out near Sajan Gali Nagri Bala High School, spreading rapidly due to unknown reasons. Firefighters were working relentlessly to contain the flames before they could cause significant damage.
Earlier in the week, a wildfire was reported near Khaira Gali, another scenic yet vulnerable area of Galiyat. The fire spread quickly, prompting emergency responders to act swiftly. Firefighters battled the flames for hours, successfully bringing the situation under control.
Another fire incident was reported near Sajan Gali Nagri Bala High school just days after the first one. This time, the fire threatened nearby residential areas, but timely intervention by firefighters prevented the flames from reaching homes.
Residents expressed relief and gratitude for the rapid response, acknowledging the firefighters' efforts in safeguarding their properties and the forested landscape.
These back-to-back fires are part of an alarming trend observed in Galiyat, where multiple wildfires have been reported in the past week alone. Environmental experts have warned that continued wildfires pose a severe threat to the region’s biodiversity, endangering wildlife and damaging the delicate ecosystem of Galiyat’s forests.
Recent Stories
Emirates Islamic reports profit before tax of AED3.1 billion in 2024
Fifteen killed in stampede at Kumbh Mela festival in India
Shurooq achieves 70% sales for Ajwan Khorfakkan at ACRES 2025
France leads Europe in AI innovation with 751 start-ups
Passenger plane catches fire in Korea's Busan airport, injuring 7
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2025
RAK Ruler witnesses Indian Republic Day celebration in Ras Al Khaimah
Unexploded ordnance removal in Rafah may take years: MSF
Sharjah Chamber launches 'Business Impact' podcast at ACRES 2025
World Food Programme assists over 330,000 in Gaza since ceasefire
EU provides €60 million humanitarian aid for DR Congo
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sharing towels can be a ticking time bomb for skin infections, warns skin specialist7 minutes ago
-
Teenager killed on road17 minutes ago
-
Below-average rainfall may impact local crops, warns Chief Meteorologist17 minutes ago
-
Multiple wildfire ravage Galiyat, endangering human lives, forests, wildlife17 minutes ago
-
School nutrition programme launched27 minutes ago
-
Coach crashes into car in Jamshoro, 2 Killed, four Injured2 hours ago
-
Negotiation remains sole pathway to amicable solutions: Aqeel Malik2 hours ago
-
President Zardari extends greetings to Xi Jinping on Chinese New Year2 hours ago
-
1 Killed, three Injured in triple-trailer collision on M92 hours ago
-
GoForeign admires for legal migration; Sultan Riazul Hassan12 hours ago
-
PM condoles demise of Saudi Royal Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Al-Saud13 hours ago
-
Kashmir Committee urges enthusiastic observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day13 hours ago