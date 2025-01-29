Open Menu

Multiple Wildfire Ravage Galiyat, Endangering Human Lives, Forests, Wildlife

Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2025 | 12:10 PM

Multiple wildfire ravage Galiyat, endangering human lives, forests, wildlife

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) A series of wildfires erupted across different locations in Galiyat during the current week, raising serious concerns among residents and authorities about the increasing frequency of such incidents.

Last night the latest fire broke out near Sajan Gali Nagri Bala High School, spreading rapidly due to unknown reasons. Firefighters were working relentlessly to contain the flames before they could cause significant damage.

Earlier in the week, a wildfire was reported near Khaira Gali, another scenic yet vulnerable area of Galiyat. The fire spread quickly, prompting emergency responders to act swiftly. Firefighters battled the flames for hours, successfully bringing the situation under control.

Another fire incident was reported near Sajan Gali Nagri Bala High school just days after the first one. This time, the fire threatened nearby residential areas, but timely intervention by firefighters prevented the flames from reaching homes.

Residents expressed relief and gratitude for the rapid response, acknowledging the firefighters' efforts in safeguarding their properties and the forested landscape.

These back-to-back fires are part of an alarming trend observed in Galiyat, where multiple wildfires have been reported in the past week alone. Environmental experts have warned that continued wildfires pose a severe threat to the region’s biodiversity, endangering wildlife and damaging the delicate ecosystem of Galiyat’s forests.

Recent Stories

Emirates Islamic reports profit before tax of AED3 ..

Emirates Islamic reports profit before tax of AED3.1 billion in 2024

12 minutes ago
 Fifteen killed in stampede at Kumbh Mela festival ..

Fifteen killed in stampede at Kumbh Mela festival in India

57 minutes ago
 Shurooq achieves 70% sales for Ajwan Khorfakkan at ..

Shurooq achieves 70% sales for Ajwan Khorfakkan at ACRES 2025

1 hour ago
 France leads Europe in AI innovation with 751 star ..

France leads Europe in AI innovation with 751 start-ups

2 hours ago
 Passenger plane catches fire in Korea's Busan airp ..

Passenger plane catches fire in Korea's Busan airport, injuring 7

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 2025

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2025

4 hours ago
 RAK Ruler witnesses Indian Republic Day celebratio ..

RAK Ruler witnesses Indian Republic Day celebration in Ras Al Khaimah

11 hours ago
 Unexploded ordnance removal in Rafah may take year ..

Unexploded ordnance removal in Rafah may take years: MSF

11 hours ago
 Sharjah Chamber launches 'Business Impact' podcast ..

Sharjah Chamber launches 'Business Impact' podcast at ACRES 2025

12 hours ago
 World Food Programme assists over 330,000 in Gaza ..

World Food Programme assists over 330,000 in Gaza since ceasefire

12 hours ago
 EU provides €60 million humanitarian aid for DR ..

EU provides €60 million humanitarian aid for DR Congo

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan