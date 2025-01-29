Multiple wildfire ravage Galiyat, endangering human lives, forests, wildlife

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) A series of wildfires erupted across different locations in Galiyat during the current week, raising serious concerns among residents and authorities about the increasing frequency of such incidents.

Last night the latest fire broke out near Sajan Gali Nagri Bala High School, spreading rapidly due to unknown reasons. Firefighters were working relentlessly to contain the flames before they could cause significant damage.

Earlier in the week, a wildfire was reported near Khaira Gali, another scenic yet vulnerable area of Galiyat. The fire spread quickly, prompting emergency responders to act swiftly. Firefighters battled the flames for hours, successfully bringing the situation under control.

Another fire incident was reported near Sajan Gali Nagri Bala High school just days after the first one. This time, the fire threatened nearby residential areas, but timely intervention by firefighters prevented the flames from reaching homes.

Residents expressed relief and gratitude for the rapid response, acknowledging the firefighters' efforts in safeguarding their properties and the forested landscape.

These back-to-back fires are part of an alarming trend observed in Galiyat, where multiple wildfires have been reported in the past week alone. Environmental experts have warned that continued wildfires pose a severe threat to the region’s biodiversity, endangering wildlife and damaging the delicate ecosystem of Galiyat’s forests.