Multipronged initiatives required to deal with militancy, terrorism; Chief Justice of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) : Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa on Wednesday said that multi-pronged approach needed to defeat the scourge of militancy and terrorism in the country.

He was speaking at the launching ceremony of research study on "Impact of Militancy on Administration of justice in former FATA and PATA" held at the Federal Judicial Academy.

Enlightening the audience with the history of militancy and terrorism in different countries around the globe, the Chief Justice said, "Militancy is a form of terrorism and since time immemorial, it has existed in one or another form in various parts of the world and civilians have been victims of terror acts. But the question is, how it was tackled in those troubled spots? What steps were taken by those countries and nations? We must have to learn from others who defeated the terrorists. We need to rethink our strategies to deal with it in a more successful manner." Apprising the audience on the subject, the Chief Justice also read out extracts from a judgment of Supreme Court of Pakistan in order to tackle the scourge of militancy and terrorism in an effective manner.

He also quoted a few inspiring lessons from a book titled, "21 Lessons for the 21st Century" written by a bestseller author namely Yuval Noah Harari.

Regarding the importance and scope of research culture, the Chief Justice said, "Without research, there is no progress and with no progress there is no learning. It really augurs well that our judicial officers have undertaken research on a very important topic. This research will make them more analytical in their approach." "Research should always be original. It should always be conducted on the area and also in close contact with the people who are subject matter of the research in question.

It should not be academic and bookish," the Chief Justice remarked.

Sounding his optimism, he hoped that this research would enhance the competency and professionalism of judges who have conducted it and mechanism would be developed to push forward the suggestions and recommendations.

On the occasion, the Chief Justice also unveiled the publication comprising seven chapters.

Earlier, Director General of the Academy, Hayat Ali Shah, welcomed the Chief Justice and other distinguished guests and participants.

He dwell at length on background of establishment of Research Wing/ Research Centre at the academy and partnership with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in the wake of its "Build, Support and Transfer (BST) Policy." He lauded the role of ICRC for providing the requisite intellectual and fiscal support and assistance to undertake this first ever research study in the Academy.

Members of Research Team-I, II and III who are young judicial officers, both male and female from all over Pakistan, also gave their representations which was reviewed by the research scholars on this occasion.

The research was a collective effort of nine judicial officers hailing from all over Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir under the Research Cycle-1 in collaboration with ICRC during a span of six months.

Besides Justice Musheer Alam, Judge, Supreme Court, Judges of district judiciary Islamabad, scholars, the ICRC head of delegation and his team, representatives of different national and international bodies and media attended the ceremony.