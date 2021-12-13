UrduPoint.com

Multipurpose Halls Inaugurated At Schools Of Chak 36 DNB Yazman

Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 08:47 PM

Multipurpose halls inaugurated at schools of Chak 36 DNB Yazman

Member Provincial Assembly Dr Muhammad Afzal inaugurated Multi-Purpose Hall at Government Boys Higher Secondary School Chak 36 DNB Yazman near here on Monday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Member Provincial Assembly Dr Muhammad Afzal inaugurated Multi-Purpose Hall at Government Boys Higher Secondary School Chak 36 DNB Yazman near here on Monday.

The construction of the hall was completed with an estimated cost of Rs 10 million. Member Provincial Assembly Ehsanul Haq Chaudhry, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, CEO Health Zahoor Ahmed Chauhan, Deputy Director Development Malik Mehboob Elahi Khar and officers of Buildings department, school headmaster, teachers and students were present on the occasion.

MPA Dr Muhammad Afzal said that students are the architects of the future. He urged the students to study hard. He said that he got his early education from the same school.

He said that complete attention would be paid to the renovation and up-gradation of the school. He said that proper education and health-related facilities would be provided at the school.

Later, Member Provincial Assembly Dr Muhammad Afzal inaugurated the construction of Multipurpose Hall at Government Girls Higher Secondary School Chuck No.

36 DNB Yazman. the hall was completed at a cost of Rs 14.9 million. MPA Ehsanul Haq Chaudhry, Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia, CEO Health and other officers, teachers and students were present on the occasion. Members of Provincial Assembly Dr Muhammad Afzal, Ehsanul Haq Chaudhry and Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia visited Government Girls Higher Secondary School at Chak 21 DRB where they inaugurated 2 additional classrooms under the Community Development Program, 2 additional classrooms under the Sustainable Development Goals Program and construction of Solang and provision of clean drinking water. On this occasion, the members of the Assembly and the Deputy Commissioner reviewed the teaching and issues in the school. They inquired from the students about the educational facilities provided in the school.

Related Topics

Assembly Education Water Provincial Assembly Bahawalpur Same Yazman From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs celebrates winning DGE’s Elite Awa ..

Dubai Customs celebrates winning DGE’s Elite Award 2020-2021

1 hour ago
 KP Governor formally launches Ber plantation at Ka ..

KP Governor formally launches Ber plantation at Karak

16 seconds ago
 Supreme Court adjourns hearing of review petitions ..

Supreme Court adjourns hearing of review petitions in sacked employees case till ..

19 seconds ago
 Ukraine Vaccinates 40% of Population, Fulfills WHO ..

Ukraine Vaccinates 40% of Population, Fulfills WHO Recommendation - Health Minis ..

21 seconds ago
 Prime Minister briefed about administrative matter ..

Prime Minister briefed about administrative matters, ongoing operation against h ..

27 seconds ago
 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown program

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.