Multipurpose halls inaugurated at schools of Chak 36 DNB Yazman

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Member Provincial Assembly Dr Muhammad Afzal inaugurated Multi-Purpose Hall at Government Boys Higher Secondary School Chak 36 DNB Yazman near here on Monday.

The construction of the hall was completed with an estimated cost of Rs 10 million. Member Provincial Assembly Ehsanul Haq Chaudhry, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, CEO Health Zahoor Ahmed Chauhan, Deputy Director Development Malik Mehboob Elahi Khar and officers of Buildings department, school headmaster, teachers and students were present on the occasion.

MPA Dr Muhammad Afzal said that students are the architects of the future. He urged the students to study hard. He said that he got his early education from the same school.

He said that complete attention would be paid to the renovation and up-gradation of the school. He said that proper education and health-related facilities would be provided at the school.

Later, Member Provincial Assembly Dr Muhammad Afzal inaugurated the construction of Multipurpose Hall at Government Girls Higher Secondary School Chuck No.

36 DNB Yazman. the hall was completed at a cost of Rs 14.9 million. MPA Ehsanul Haq Chaudhry, Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia, CEO Health and other officers, teachers and students were present on the occasion. Members of Provincial Assembly Dr Muhammad Afzal, Ehsanul Haq Chaudhry and Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia visited Government Girls Higher Secondary School at Chak 21 DRB where they inaugurated 2 additional classrooms under the Community Development Program, 2 additional classrooms under the Sustainable Development Goals Program and construction of Solang and provision of clean drinking water. On this occasion, the members of the Assembly and the Deputy Commissioner reviewed the teaching and issues in the school. They inquired from the students about the educational facilities provided in the school.