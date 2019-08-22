Multisectoral results framework approach being adopted for TB control

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 4 seconds ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 06:50 PM

Dr Azra F. Pechuho, Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare, chairing a meeting here Thursday called for the institution of a multi-sectoral results framework in Badin district to provide impetus to TB control latest by next month

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Dr Azra F. Pechuho, Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare, chairing a meeting here Thursday called for the institution of a multi-sectoral results framework in Badin district to provide impetus to TB control latest by next month.

Badin currently has a TB case detection rate of 48% indicating that more than half the cases are being missed in the district, while overall the province has a tuberculosis (TB) burden of 120,000 new cases every year.

Sixty percent of cases are provided with treatment and mostly cured while some 48,000 cases (40 percent) are missed and not notified in the health system.

The Minister called for removing all the administrative bottlenecks and problems in the program by a meaningful interaction between the relevant stakeholders and partners.

This will be supplemented by mobilising the support of all the district line departments and the private sector enabling them to contribute to the positive outcomes for all infectious disease programs.

The meeting jointly organised by Stop TB Pakistan and DOPASI Foundation was also attended by Dr. Rana M. Safdar, National Coordinator for AIDS, TB and Malaria and senior officers of the Health department, including the Secretary Health, Special Secretary Health, Director General Health, Deputy Commissioner Badin, Director TB Control, Stop TB Pakistan, Dopasi Organization, Mercy Corps, Indus Health Network, PPHI, SRSP, Pfizer Pakistan, Aga Khan University, Bridge, Pakistan Medical Association, philanthropists and several others.

Dr. Azra Pechuho advised all the social sector departments and health development partners to make concerted efforts and support the health department to rid the province of this menace and contribute to fulfilling the international obligations of Pakistan.

The Minister mentioned that a Parliamentary Caucus is being formed for attainment of the crucial Sustainable Development Goals relating to achieving universal health coverage, of which TB control will also be an integral part.

She further expressed her interest in integrating all health information systems of vertical programs in health so that they could be used for decision making.

Dr. Rana M. Safdar assured full cooperation of the Federal Government in the venture. The representative of the National TB Control Program Hussain Hadi also discussed how best to optimise the public-private mix for TB control.

Earlier Dr Sharaf Ali Shah and Dr Syed Karam Shah of Stop TB Pakistan gave a brief overview of the situation.

Dr. Syed Karam Shah presented a blue print of the proposed multi sectoral responsibility framework and how its implementation can help in finding the missing TB cases.

He said that the introduction of the new strategy in line with the United Nations and WHO recommendations entailed more a change of mindsets than financial resources.

Dr. Karam Shah also advocated the use of social safety nets and other poverty alleviation programs in support of TB patients to avoid any catastrophic expenditures making patients falling down the poverty line.

Sindh Secretary for Health, Saeed Ahmed Awan informed the meeting that under the orders of the Sindh High Court, a multi-sectoral committee had already been set up under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner. He said that this committee could look after TB Control issues as well.

Hafeez Ahmed Sial, Deputy Commissioner Badin, called for greater involvement of the private sector.

The Director TB Control Program for Sindh, Dr Hazoora Shaikh referred to certain recent human resource development activities of her directorate.

