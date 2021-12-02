Mumbai attack case adjourned till Dec 22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till December 22, on Mumbai attack case.

The hearing of the case adjourned without further proceeding as no response was received to the summoned served to the Indian witnesses.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)'s Prosecutor Akram Qureshi and defence lawyer appeared before the court. The prosecutor said that the summon were issued through the Pakistan's foreign office to Indian witnesses but no response had been received yet.

At this, the hearing of the case was adjourned till December 22.