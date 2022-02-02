Mumbai attack case adjourned till Feb 16

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday adjourned Mumbai attack case till February 16, against Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday adjourned Mumbai attack case till February 16, against Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi.

ATC Judge Muhammad Ali Warraich heard the above mentioned case.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)'s Prosecutor Ikram Qureshi informed the court that the Indian witnesses had been served summon notices through foreign office but their response was yet awaited.

At this, the court adjourned further hearing of the case.