Mumbai Attack Case Adjourned Till Sep 2

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 08:55 PM

Mumbai attack case adjourned till Sep 2

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing on Mumbai attack case till September 2, against Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi and others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing on Mumbai attack case till September 2, against Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi and others.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas conducted hearing on the Mumbai attack case.

However, the prosecution witness Fawad Sheikh could not appear before the court.

At this, the Federal Investigation Agency's officials assured the court that the witness would appear on the next date of hearing for the testimony.

After this, the court adjourned hearing of the case till the next date without any further proceeding.

More Stories From Pakistan

