MUMC Chairman Pays Visit To Police Command & Control Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 02, 2023 | 02:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Central Chairman of Muttahida Ulema and Masheikh Council (MUMC) paid a visit to the police command and control centre along with divisional peace committee members here on Wednesday.

Speaking on occasion, Syed Abdul Mabood Azad termed the setting up of Information Technology Centre as a role model for the provision of justice across the region.

He said the accountability system got streamlined following the creation of the centre.

The conventional policing was converted to a modern system right now to dispense speedy justice in society.

He said the common people would have meaningful justice after the provision of regular services from the platform of the centre.

He appreciated the role of DPO Hasnain Haider for playing an effective role in the creation of the centre.

Member of divisional peace committee member Qari Abdul Ghani was also present during the visit.

