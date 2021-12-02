UrduPoint.com

Mumkinkar To Provide Scholarship For 30 Male, Female Students Of IUB

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 06:48 PM

An agreement was signed between the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and Mumkinkar Welfare Organization to provide scholarships of Rs. 2 million for 30 male and female students

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :An agreement was signed between the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and Mumkinkar Welfare Organization to provide scholarships of Rs. 2 million for 30 male and female students.

Pro-Chancellor and Provincial Minister Higher education Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz was also present on the occasion. The agreement was signed by Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob and a representative of Mumkinkar Welfare Organization. Dr Asif Naveed Ranjha, Director of Fundraising, said that under this agreement, apart from providing scholarships to the students, money would also be provided for the payment of hostel fees.

The organization will also provide security equipment for the main auditorium and main gate. Laptops will be provided under Fatima Laptop Scheme. Students will be provided interest-free loans and books will also be provided for the library.

On the occasion, a scholarship cheque worth Rs. 500,000 was also provided to the Islamia University of Bahawalpur under Khushi Welfare Scheme.

