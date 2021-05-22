UrduPoint.com
MUMP Observes Palestine Solidarity Day

Faizan Hashmi 46 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 12:05 AM

MUMP observes Palestine Solidarity Day

Muttahida Ulema Mahaz Pakistan (MUMP) observed Palestine Solidarity Day against Israeli's aggression on Jerusalem and Palestinians, after Namaz-e-Jumma here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Muttahida Ulema Mahaz Pakistan (MUMP) observed Palestine Solidarity Day against Israeli's aggression on Jerusalem and Palestinians, after Namaz-e-Jumma here on Friday.

Over 300 prominent religious scholars of different schools of thought passed the resolutions in the congregations of Namaz-e-Jumma "Friday prayer" condemning Israeli aggression on unarmed innocent Palestinians.

They said that all religious, political, social and welfare organizations should establish Palestine Fund and help their oppressed Palestinian brothers at all levels.

Scholars and people also called for need to take immediate steps for the rehabilitation, resettlement and prosperity of the oppressed Palestinians.

Meanwhile, short rallies were held outside mosques against Israel and to show solidarity with the Palestinians.

Prominent scholars Maulana Tanveer-ul-Haq Thanawi, Maulana Muhammad Amin Ansari, Allama Mirza Yusuf Hussain, Maulana Intezar-ul-Haq Thanawi, Prof. Hafiz Mohammad Salafi, Allama Abdul Khaliq Faridi, Allama Qazi Ahmad Noorani Siddiqui, Allama Ali Karar Naqvi, Allama Syed Sajjad Shabbir Rizvi, Mufti Wajihuddin, Allama Roshan Din Al Rashidi, Allama Shahid Ashrafi and others addressed the gatherings.

