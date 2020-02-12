UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mumtaz Ali Calls For Raising Awareness About Novel Corona Virus In Country

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 09:40 AM

Mumtaz Ali calls for raising awareness about Novel corona Virus in country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Health Ministry Focal person , Dr Mumtaz Ali Khan Wednesday urged citizens to enhance awareness on the Novel Corona virus that was detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in 2019 and that is spreading into many other countries.

"All possible steps are being taken to deal with the coronavirus and the government is ready to tackle with any emergency situation", he said while talking to ptv news.

People should not fear the new corona-virus, assuring that it was no different from other flu viruses, he added.

"The Ministry of Health is encouraging citizens to wear masks in public or crowded places and to wash their hands regularly with soap and clean water or use hand sanitizers", he added.

Government has decided to launch awareness campaign on a large scale about corona virus across country, he said.

He explained an emergency operation cell, established at the Ministry of National Heath, Services and Regulations, has been observing the situation. "Separate wards have been set up at hospitals to deal with cases of coronavirus, if any.

" "If someone is suffering from severe cough and cold then he/she should wear a mask," he advised.

He said,"Ministry of Health in cooperation with partners is conducting thermal screening on passengers at major Airports where we established center with efficient teams and is advising nationals that are in China for various reasons to contact the Embassy in that country".

"Pakistani authorities, through the embassy in China are in contact with the 500 students studying in different universities of Wuhan", he added.

"We are monitoring the situation closely," he said, adding that Pakistani students in China had been informed about the protective measures and advised to follow the instructions.

He also advises that people take precautionary measures by using masks, staying hydrated and ensuring personal hygiene.

He praised and expressed confidence that the Chinese government would soon win the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

Related Topics

Pakistan Water China Wuhan 2019 All From Government PTV Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

16 minutes ago

Estonian Police Launch Cybercrime Reporting Websit ..

10 hours ago

Syrian Troops Recapture Key Town West of Aleppo - ..

10 hours ago

Du announces 9.3 percent growth in 2019 net profit

11 hours ago

Two Ex-Spanish Prime Ministers Summoned to Testify ..

10 hours ago

Malaysia to increase palm oil export to Pakistan

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.