PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Former Federal minister and chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textile Mills Association (KPTMA), Salim Saifullah Khan expressed profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of former chief minister Sindh, Mumtaz Ali Bhutto.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he expressed heartiest condolence with the family of Mumtaz Ali Bhutto and paid tributes to political services of Mumtaz Ali Bhutto.

He prayed for the eternal peace of his departed soul and courage for bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.