Mumtaz Chana posted as Chief Administrator Auqaf Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Mumtaz Ali Chana, an Ex. PCS officer in BS-19, presently posted as Additional Secretary Auqaf, Religious Affairs and Ushr Department was transferred and posted as Chief Administrator Auqaf Sindh.

According to the notification issued on Thursday, Mumtaz Ali Chana was posted as Chief Administrator Auqaf Sindh vice Ali Gul Sanjrani who was transferred and posted as Member Chief Minister's Inspection, Inquiries and Implementation Team with immediate effect and until further orders.