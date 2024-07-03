Mumtaz Shah praises performance of FIO Secretariat, Regional offices

Federal Insurance Ombudsman Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on Wednesday expressed satisfaction over the performance of the all officers Ombudsman Secretariat and other Regional Offices

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Federal Insurance Ombudsman Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on Wednesday expressed satisfaction over the performance of the all officers Ombudsman Secretariat and other Regional Offices.

Chairing a monthly performance review meeting here at FIO Secretariat, Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah directed that as per the rules, all complaints registered with the *insurance Ombudsman Secretariat must be redressed within 60 days.

He asked all advisers and Consultants to spread awareness among the general public regarding institution of Federal Insurance Ombudsman so that they could be able to get remedy by filing Insurance related matters.

He also directed them to visit Chamber of Commerce offices as mostly traders and business community members always facing insurance related issues.

Federal Insurance Ombudsman also asked officers concerned to distribute pamphlets and stick banners over offices to disseminate awareness among general public regarding the institution.

He also announced to set up a cell to ensure implementation over decisions made by Federal Insurance Ombudsman office and asked all Insurance Companies are bound to implement decisions of the FIO office.

The DG FIO Secretariat Mubashir Naeem Siddiqui, Advisers Syed Ayaz Mehmood, Abdul Subhan Memon, Consultants Nazar Muhammad Kalhoro, Umer Farooq and others were present in the meeting.