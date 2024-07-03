Mumtaz Shah Praises Performance Of FIO Secretariat, Regional Offices
Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2024 | 11:48 PM
Federal Insurance Ombudsman Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on Wednesday expressed satisfaction over the performance of the all officers Ombudsman Secretariat and other Regional Offices
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Federal Insurance Ombudsman Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on Wednesday expressed satisfaction over the performance of the all officers Ombudsman Secretariat and other Regional Offices.
Chairing a monthly performance review meeting here at FIO Secretariat, Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah directed that as per the rules, all complaints registered with the *insurance Ombudsman Secretariat must be redressed within 60 days.
He asked all advisers and Consultants to spread awareness among the general public regarding institution of Federal Insurance Ombudsman so that they could be able to get remedy by filing Insurance related matters.
He also directed them to visit Chamber of Commerce offices as mostly traders and business community members always facing insurance related issues.
Federal Insurance Ombudsman also asked officers concerned to distribute pamphlets and stick banners over offices to disseminate awareness among general public regarding the institution.
He also announced to set up a cell to ensure implementation over decisions made by Federal Insurance Ombudsman office and asked all Insurance Companies are bound to implement decisions of the FIO office.
The DG FIO Secretariat Mubashir Naeem Siddiqui, Advisers Syed Ayaz Mehmood, Abdul Subhan Memon, Consultants Nazar Muhammad Kalhoro, Umer Farooq and others were present in the meeting.
Recent Stories
PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gains: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawa ..
Disabled friendly T10 cricket match held at the Shalimar Cricket Ground Islamaba ..
Nankana Sahib hosts "Dawat Aman"conference, promoting interfaith harmony,peace
Govt ready to dialogue with all political parties: Afnan Ullah
DC Murree directs for timely completion of development projects
All parties to be taken on board on ‘Azm-e-Istekham’ operation: Rana Sana
2nd Int’l Moot on ‘Iran-Pakistan Academic-Cultural Dialogue concludes
Distt admin to speed up action against dengue
NCMEC, Meta, launch Urdu version of TakeItDown portal to combat online child exp ..
Naqvi pays tribute to policemen martyred in Kandhkot attack
Dacoits gang busted in DIKhan; stolen car, cash recovered
Pakistan Navy conducts successful firing of surface-to-air missiles
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gains: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior lea ..9 minutes ago
-
Nankana Sahib hosts "Dawat Aman"conference, promoting interfaith harmony,peace9 minutes ago
-
Govt ready to dialogue with all political parties: Afnan Ullah9 minutes ago
-
DC Murree directs for timely completion of development projects9 minutes ago
-
All parties to be taken on board on ‘Azm-e-Istekham’ operation: Rana Sana19 minutes ago
-
2nd Int’l Moot on ‘Iran-Pakistan Academic-Cultural Dialogue concludes19 minutes ago
-
Distt admin to speed up action against dengue19 minutes ago
-
NCMEC, Meta, launch Urdu version of TakeItDown portal to combat online child exploitation19 minutes ago
-
Naqvi pays tribute to policemen martyred in Kandhkot attack1 minute ago
-
Dacoits gang busted in DIKhan; stolen car, cash recovered1 minute ago
-
Pakistan Navy conducts successful firing of surface-to-air missiles1 minute ago
-
Naqvi strongly condemns Bajaur blast2 minutes ago