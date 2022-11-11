UrduPoint.com

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch Appointed New FO Spokesperson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 11, 2022 | 07:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Additional Secretary Asia and Pacific Ambassador Mumtaz Zahra Baloch was appointed on Friday as spokesperson of the Foreign Office, according to a Foreign Ministry's notification.

She has replaced Asim Iftikhar who has been appointed as an ambassador of Pakistan to France.

Mumtaz Baloch, a career diplomat, has previously served as Pakistan's ambassador to the Republic of Korea, Deputy Head of Mission at Pakistan's embassy in Beijing, Counselor for Political Affairs at Pakistan's embassy in Washington DC and as Second Secretary at the Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the United Nations, Geneva.

At the Foreign Ministry, she has served as Director (America), Director (Security Council and Human Rights) and Director (Strategic Planning) in the Office of the Foreign Secretary.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch holds Masters degree in Physics from the Punjab University, Lahore, a Masters in International Relations from the Fletcher school of Law and Diplomacy, USA and a degree from the prestigious Ecole Nationale d' Administration, France.

Meanwhile, Saima Sayed, currently serving as Director General of Strategic Communications has been appointed as the deputy spokesperson of the Foreign Office.

Also a career diplomat, Saima Sayed previously served as Counselor at the Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the UN, First Secretary at Pakistan's high commission in New Delhi and as Second Secretary at Pakistan's embassy in Paris.

At the Foreign Ministry, she has served as Director (Arms Control & Disarmament & Science Diplomacy), Deputy Chief of Protocol and Deputy Director Europe.

She holds Masters degree in Public Administration from Quaid–i-Azam University, Islamabad.

