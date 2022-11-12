UrduPoint.com

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch Appointed New FO Spokesperson

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 12, 2022 | 12:42 PM

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch appointed new FO spokesperson

Mumtaz Baloch, as per  Foreign Ministry’s notification, hasreplaced Asim Iftikhar who has been appointed as ambassador to France.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 12th, 2022) Additional Secretary Asia and Pacific, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch was appointed as Spokesperson of Foreign Office on Friday.

According to a Foreign Ministry’s notification, she replaced Asim Iftikhar who has been appointed as ambassador to France.

Meanwhile, Saima Sayed, currently serving as Director General of Strategic Communications has been appointed as deputy spokesperson of the Foreign Office.

