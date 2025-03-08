Open Menu

Mumtazabad Model Police Station Inaugurated In Multan

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2025 | 08:10 PM

Mumtazabad Model Police Station inaugurated in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Multan Captain (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry and City Police Officer (CPO) Multan Sadiq Ali Dogar inaugurated the newly-constructed Mumtazabad Police Station in a ceremony attended by senior police officials, community representatives, and Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem as the chief guest.

The Olympic champion praised the police’s efforts to modernise and improve public services. CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar highlighted the commitment to public-friendly policing and the integration of advanced technology for efficient service delivery.

RPO Sohail Chaudhry emphasized upgrading infrastructure to ensure timely justice and public trust.

The new facility includes a reception counter, CCTV monitoring, a women’s desk, and a comfortable waiting area. The inauguration reflects Punjab Police's focus on modern, transparent, and community-driven policing. The event concluded with an Iftar, fostering positive police-community relations.

Recent Stories

GCC inflation stood at 1.7 percent at end of Octob ..

GCC inflation stood at 1.7 percent at end of October 2024: GCC-Stat

43 minutes ago
 Emirati seeds make historic entry into Svalbard Gl ..

Emirati seeds make historic entry into Svalbard Global Seed Vault

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Institute for Heritage inaugurates ‘Heri ..

Sharjah Institute for Heritage inaugurates ‘Heritage Nights’

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Youth launches 4th Rubu' Qarn Ramadan Camp ..

Sharjah Youth launches 4th Rubu' Qarn Ramadan Campaign

2 hours ago
 OIC Foreign Ministers Council rejects plans to dis ..

OIC Foreign Ministers Council rejects plans to displace Palestinian people

3 hours ago
 OIC Foreign Ministers Council announces reinstatem ..

OIC Foreign Ministers Council announces reinstatement of Syria's membership

3 hours ago
General Women's Uinion to participate in 69th sess ..

General Women's Uinion to participate in 69th session of Commission on Status of ..

4 hours ago
 China's Jan-Feb exports hit record high

China's Jan-Feb exports hit record high

5 hours ago
 Record drop in children being born in EU in 2023

Record drop in children being born in EU in 2023

7 hours ago
 Trump administration likely to ban DeepSeek

Trump administration likely to ban DeepSeek

7 hours ago
 Businessman Qusai Al Ghussein contributes AED 1 mi ..

Businessman Qusai Al Ghussein contributes AED 1 million to Fathers’ Endowment ..

8 hours ago
 QUBE Development contributes AED 2 million to Fath ..

QUBE Development contributes AED 2 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan