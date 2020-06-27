Munawar Hassan passes away in Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

Former Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) ameer Syed Munawar Hassan passed away on Friday in Karachi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Former Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) ameer Syed Munawar Hassan passed away on Friday in Karachi.

According to party leaders, he was suffering from chest pain and was admitted to a hospital two weeks ago.

Munawar Hassan was born in Delhi on August 1941.

After partition, his family migrated to Pakistan and he received his early education from Jacob Line after which he did his Masters in Sociology and Islamic Studies from the Karachi University in 1963 and 1966 with distinction.

He started his political career at the National Students Federation and became its president in 1959.

Later, he joined Jamaat-e-Islami and contested 1977 elections, and won the National Assembly (NA) seat.

He was elected as the JI ameer of Karachi in 1991 and deputy secretary in 1992. He served as theJI ameer from 2009 to 2014.

His funeral prayers will be offered on June 27 (Saturday) at Eidgah Ground, Nazimabad.