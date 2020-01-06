Munawar Mahessar assigned to hold additional charge of Chief Administrator Auqaf Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Sindh Government on Monday assigned to hold charge of Chief Administrator of Auqaf, Sindh to Munawar Ali Mahessar in addition to his posting as Secretary board of Revenue Sindh.

According to notification, Munawar Ali Mahessar, officer of Ex- PCS (BS-19) Secretary Board of Revenue Sindh will hold additional charge of the post of Chief Administrator Auqaf, Sindh while Zaheeruddin Babar, officer of OMG (BS-18), Administrator Auqaf, Karachi, was relieved of the look after charge.