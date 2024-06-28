Munawar Soharwardy Remembered On 20th Death Anniversary
Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2024 | 11:55 PM
Pakistan People's Party has organized reference to pay homage to party leader Munawar Soharwardy on his 20th death anniversary here at Arts Council of Pakistan on Friday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Pakistan People's Party has organized reference to pay homage to party leader Munawar Soharwardy on his 20th death anniversary here at Arts Council of Pakistan on Friday.
Addressing the ceremony, PPP Sindh chapter president MPA Nisar Ahmed Khuhro paid rich tributes to Shaheed Munawar Soharwardy and said PPP always played its role for uplift and safeguard of the democracy and supremacy of the parliament.
He paid rich tribute to Shaheed Munawar Soharwardy for his services for the party.
Former Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani, Taj Haider, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad and others also addressed the ceremony and said Munawar Soharwardy was true soldier of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India in final match tomorrow
Adele's partner Rich Paul plans major career moves for her
Xi addresses conference marking 70th anniversary of Five Principles of Peaceful ..
Uproar in Punjab Assembly leads to budget approval delay
Hassanabdal Police nab car thief and recover stolen vehicle
Naqvi expected to attend T20 World Cup 2024 final tomorrow
2 accused arrested in different cases
MPA Ali Haider Gillani led delegation calls on Governor
Wang Yi calls for stronger boost to Global South development, unity and cooperat ..
Home secretary briefs governor on Muharram peace plan
Scholars, citizens joint hand to maintain harmony during Muharram
Body of drowned youth found from canal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Uproar in Punjab Assembly leads to budget approval delay16 minutes ago
-
Hassanabdal Police nab car thief and recover stolen vehicle3 minutes ago
-
2 accused arrested in different cases19 minutes ago
-
MPA Ali Haider Gillani led delegation calls on Governor3 minutes ago
-
Home secretary briefs governor on Muharram peace plan3 minutes ago
-
Scholars, citizens joint hand to maintain harmony during Muharram3 minutes ago
-
Body of drowned youth found from canal24 minutes ago
-
Karachiites facing severe water crisis, loadshedding amid heatwave: Farooq Sattar24 minutes ago
-
CJ BHC visits civil hospital to inquire health of injured teacher24 minutes ago
-
In charge Federal Ombudsman Karachi Office visits Protectorate of Emigrants3 minutes ago
-
UNIDO hosts high-level workshop to strengthen food regulatory practices in Pakistan50 minutes ago
-
PML-N ready for talks with PTI to resolve political issues: Afnan50 minutes ago