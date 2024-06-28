Open Menu

Munawar Soharwardy Remembered On 20th Death Anniversary

Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2024 | 11:55 PM

Munawar Soharwardy remembered on 20th death anniversary

Pakistan People's Party has organized reference to pay homage to party leader Munawar Soharwardy on his 20th death anniversary here at Arts Council of Pakistan on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Pakistan People's Party has organized reference to pay homage to party leader Munawar Soharwardy on his 20th death anniversary here at Arts Council of Pakistan on Friday.

Addressing the ceremony, PPP Sindh chapter president MPA Nisar Ahmed Khuhro paid rich tributes to Shaheed Munawar Soharwardy and said PPP always played its role for uplift and safeguard of the democracy and supremacy of the parliament.

He paid rich tribute to Shaheed Munawar Soharwardy for his services for the party.

Former Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani, Taj Haider, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad and others also addressed the ceremony and said Munawar Soharwardy was true soldier of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed.

