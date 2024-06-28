Open Menu

Munaza Hassan Elected As Chairperson Of NA Climate Body

Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Munaza Hassan elected as chairperson of NA Climate body

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Member National Assembly (MNA), Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) Munaza Hassan has been elected as the Chairperson of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination here on Friday.

The candidature of Munaza Hassan for the Chairperson was proposed by Shagufta Jumani and supported by other members of the committee.

The Chairperson thanked the Committee members for unanimously electing her, whereas the Committee members congratulated Munaza Hassan on being elected as the Chairperson.

