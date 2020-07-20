UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Munaza Praises COVID-19 Smart Lockdown Strategy

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 12:40 PM

Munaza praises COVID-19 smart lockdown strategy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Secretary Women Parliamentary Caucus Munaza Hassan on Monday said that decline in cases of coronavirus has vindicated Prime Minister Imran Khan's decisions of smart lockdown strategy.

In her message on social media networking site, she said it had already been proved that the country was on right direction since day one.

"Today Pakistan was among the countries where death ratio from the COVID-19 is lesser, while more peoples were recovering from the deadliest virus", she said. She said that people should strictly maintain social distancing and SOPs to completely eradicate the virus from the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Social Media SITE Women From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders offer condolences on death of Kuwaiti ..

16 seconds ago

Dual nationality of SAPMs, Advisers is likely to b ..

9 minutes ago

HUAWEI Y6p - A Popular Choice Amongst On-ground Co ..

34 minutes ago

PM vows to extend all out cooperation to overseas ..

38 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 5599 deaths with 265083 cases of ..

44 minutes ago

UAE continues food aid efforts in Yemen&#039;s wes ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.