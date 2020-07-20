Munaza praises COVID-19 smart lockdown strategy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Secretary Women Parliamentary Caucus Munaza Hassan on Monday said that decline in cases of coronavirus has vindicated Prime Minister Imran Khan's decisions of smart lockdown strategy.

In her message on social media networking site, she said it had already been proved that the country was on right direction since day one.

"Today Pakistan was among the countries where death ratio from the COVID-19 is lesser, while more peoples were recovering from the deadliest virus", she said. She said that people should strictly maintain social distancing and SOPs to completely eradicate the virus from the country.