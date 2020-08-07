UrduPoint.com
Munaza Praises Masses For Ensuring SOPs During COVID-19 Pandemic

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 01:50 PM

Munaza praises masses for ensuring SOPs during COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Secretary Pakistan Women Parliamentry Cacus MNA Munaza Hassan on Friday highly praised the masses for ensuring implementation of SOPs during COVID-19 pandemic. In a twitter message, she said that the real heroes were masses in fight against the COVID pandemic due to which Pakistan close to defeat it.

She said that government is considering to reopen various sectors to reduce financial difficulties of masses.

