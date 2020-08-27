Munaza presents working of committee at 8th dialogue on action for climate

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Chairperson National Assembly Standing Committee on Climate Change and Secretary Women Parliamentary Caucus Munaza Hassan presented the working of committee at 8th dialogue on action for climate empowerment.

According to Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) "The committee is collaborating with three sectors for achieving results Government and Regulatory departments, Think tanks, acadmeia and Professionals, Communities affected by climate change.

Under leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Ministry of Climate Change has recently planted and coordinated with all provinces and Tiger Force to ensure a record 3.5 million saplings are planted to say as part of 10 billion Tree Tsunami.