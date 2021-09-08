Munda dam to irrigate 16,737 acre of land

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Mohmand (Munda) Dam would have the capacity to store 0.676 MAF (Live storage) of water and irrigate 16,737 acre of land on both banks left side 9,017 and right side 7,720 acres, said an official of ministry of Water Resources.

He said the expected completion of the Mohmand Dam project is June 2024. The Mohmand (Munda) Dam Hydropower Project has an installed capacity of 800 MW and upon completion it will produce some 2.862 billion units (2,862 GWh) of electricity annually, he added.

He said the project will provide 13.32 cusec of drinking water to Peshawar, adding the project will also play an important role in minimizing the floods.