Munda Fair Suspended Against Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 02:55 PM

Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan on Monday issued directives for suspending Munda fair as part of precautionary measures to prevent spread of coronavirus in the area

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan on Monday issued directives for suspending Munda fair as part of precautionary measures to prevent spread of coronavirus in the area.

The Munda fair is being suspended in light of decision of the provincial government to ban public gatherings among other measures to stop spread of coronavirus.

The deputy commissioner directed assistant commissioner Sammar Bagh to further direct TMO and Tehsildar to immediate measures for suspension of Munda fair and other people gathering-related activities like Friday bazaar and Sunday Bazaar in the area.

As part of such measures, Tehsil Munda police visited the fair round to ensure that directives were implemented in letter and spirit.

More Stories From Pakistan

