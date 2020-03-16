Munda fair suspended against coronavirus

Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan on Monday issued directives for suspending Munda fair as part of precautionary measures to prevent spread of coronavirus in the area

The Munda fair is being suspended in light of decision of the provincial government to ban public gatherings among other measures to stop spread of coronavirus.

The deputy commissioner directed assistant commissioner Sammar Bagh to further direct TMO and Tehsildar to immediate measures for suspension of Munda fair and other people gathering-related activities like Friday bazaar and Sunday Bazaar in the area.

As part of such measures, Tehsil Munda police visited the fair round to ensure that directives were implemented in letter and spirit.