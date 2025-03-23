Mundia Group Hosts "Pakistan Resolution Day" Reception
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) The Mundia Group hosted a reception in commemoration of the Lahore Resolution of 1940, also known as the Pakistan Resolution, which eventually led to the creation of Pakistan.
A reception was hosted by Abdul Basit Muhammad Ilyas Mundia to mark Pakistan Resolution Day. The event was attended by diplomats, politicians, and dignitaries from various walks of life.
The festivity commenced with the National Anthem, followed by a cake-cutting ceremony, led by Federal Minister Fahd Haroon, Provincial Minister of Sindh Saeed Ghani, Syed Najmi Alam, MNA Salahuddin Junejo, MPA Sadia Javed, MPA Burhan Chandio and MNA Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, along with diplomats from different countries.
During his speech, Abdul Basit Mundia paid tribute to the sacrifices made and the hardships endured by the heroic mentors and paragons of Pakistan.
“We should all stand together as a united family and play our role, both individually and as a whole community, acting responsibly for the betterment of our mother nation”, he stated
On behalf of his family, Mundia expressed his gratitude, especially to the diplomats and distinguished guests who honored the occasion with their presence.
