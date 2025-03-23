Open Menu

Mundia Group Hosts "Pakistan Resolution Day" Reception

Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2025 | 08:20 PM

Mundia Group hosts "Pakistan Resolution Day" reception

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) The Mundia Group hosted a reception in commemoration of the Lahore Resolution of 1940, also known as the Pakistan Resolution, which eventually led to the creation of Pakistan.

A reception was hosted by Abdul Basit Muhammad Ilyas Mundia to mark Pakistan Resolution Day. The event was attended by diplomats, politicians, and dignitaries from various walks of life.

The festivity commenced with the National Anthem, followed by a cake-cutting ceremony, led by Federal Minister Fahd Haroon, Provincial Minister of Sindh Saeed Ghani, Syed Najmi Alam, MNA Salahuddin Junejo, MPA Sadia Javed, MPA Burhan Chandio and MNA Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, along with diplomats from different countries.

During his speech, Abdul Basit Mundia paid tribute to the sacrifices made and the hardships endured by the heroic mentors and paragons of Pakistan.

“We should all stand together as a united family and play our role, both individually and as a whole community, acting responsibly for the betterment of our mother nation”, he stated

On behalf of his family, Mundia expressed his gratitude, especially to the diplomats and distinguished guests who honored the occasion with their presence.

Recent Stories

OIC condemns terrorist attack in Niger

OIC condemns terrorist attack in Niger

41 minutes ago
 UAE among nations with lowest tuberculosis rates

UAE among nations with lowest tuberculosis rates

1 hour ago
 Muslim Council of Elders organises interfaith Ifta ..

Muslim Council of Elders organises interfaith Iftar for religious leaders in Pak ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Future Foundation opens applications for Dub ..

Dubai Future Foundation opens applications for Dubai Future Experts Programme

2 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Dubai Courts 2025-20 ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Dubai Courts 2025-2029 strategic plan

2 hours ago
 41 killed, 61 wounded in Israeli shelling on Gaza ..

41 killed, 61 wounded in Israeli shelling on Gaza Strip

3 hours ago
‘Closing the Early Warning Gap Together’ share ..

‘Closing the Early Warning Gap Together’ shared responsibility to protect co ..

3 hours ago
 UAE, India advance cultural collaboration through ..

UAE, India advance cultural collaboration through high-level meeting

4 hours ago
 Noura Al Kaabi highlights UAE’s cultural vision, ..

Noura Al Kaabi highlights UAE’s cultural vision, strong India Partnership at R ..

4 hours ago
 Masdar invests AED30 billion in 2024, launches new ..

Masdar invests AED30 billion in 2024, launches new projects in 9 countries

4 hours ago
 Dubai Supreme Council of Energy strengthens green ..

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy strengthens green economy agenda

5 hours ago
 Emirati businessman contributes AED35 million to F ..

Emirati businessman contributes AED35 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan