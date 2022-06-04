UrduPoint.com

Muneer Ahmed Soomro Appointed As Director Planning & Development Control Of Hyderabad Development Authority

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 04, 2022 | 10:28 PM

Muneer Ahmed Soomro appointed as Director Planning & Development Control of Hyderabad Development Authority

The Sindh Local Government Department on Saturday posted BPS-19 Muneer Ahmed Soomro as the Director Planning and Development Control of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA).

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :The Sindh Local Government Department on Saturday posted BPS-19 Muneer Ahmed Soomro as the Director Planning and Development Control of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA).

According to a notification, the Superintending Engineer of Sehwan Development Authority (SDA) was posted against the vacant post in the HDA.

Interestingly, the posts of HDA's Director General and Managing Director of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), which is a subsidiary of HDA, are still vacant.

The former DG HDA Muhammad Sohail was transferred to Malir Development Authority around 2 weeks ago.

Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh was posted as the DG HDA last week but he is reportedly unwilling to assume the charge.

The former MD of WASA Zahid Khemtio was transferred from the agency 2 months ago and his post is still vacant, being occupied on an acting basis by Anjum Saeed who is an official of HDA.

Related Topics

Sindh Water Hyderabad Malir Post From Government

Recent Stories

Weeds put negative impact on growth of cotton

Weeds put negative impact on growth of cotton

4 minutes ago
 Ukraine Lost Up to 90% of Troops Involved in Battl ..

Ukraine Lost Up to 90% of Troops Involved in Battles for Severodonetsk - Moscow

4 minutes ago
 Court order police to complete investigation in la ..

Court order police to complete investigation in lawyer's attack case

4 minutes ago
 Stoute enjoys crowning moment as he wins his sixth ..

Stoute enjoys crowning moment as he wins his sixth Epsom Derby

4 minutes ago
 Leaked Emails of Former UK Spymaster Prove UK Defi ..

Leaked Emails of Former UK Spymaster Prove UK Defies Democratic Ideals - Zakharo ..

7 minutes ago
 IGP takes notice of gang rape of woman

IGP takes notice of gang rape of woman

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.