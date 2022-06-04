Muneer Ahmed Soomro appointed as Director Planning & Development Control of Hyderabad Development Authority

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :The Sindh Local Government Department on Saturday posted BPS-19 Muneer Ahmed Soomro as the Director Planning and Development Control of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA).

According to a notification, the Superintending Engineer of Sehwan Development Authority (SDA) was posted against the vacant post in the HDA.

Interestingly, the posts of HDA's Director General and Managing Director of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), which is a subsidiary of HDA, are still vacant.

The former DG HDA Muhammad Sohail was transferred to Malir Development Authority around 2 weeks ago.

Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh was posted as the DG HDA last week but he is reportedly unwilling to assume the charge.

The former MD of WASA Zahid Khemtio was transferred from the agency 2 months ago and his post is still vacant, being occupied on an acting basis by Anjum Saeed who is an official of HDA.