UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Muneeza Hashmi Lauds Pakistani Women's Remarkable Achievements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 02:40 PM

Muneeza Hashmi lauds Pakistani women's remarkable achievements

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Chairperson Alhamra Arts Council, Muneeza Hashmi Monday paid tribute to women's remarkable achievements and struggles made for the betterment of society, as the world celebrates International Women's Day.

Talking to a private news channel, she said woman power is securing the country and our women are better off today, as compared to previous era but still far from being equal with men.

She stressed that we need to accept the flaws of our society and try to deal with the issues of violence against women with effective implementation of relevant laws.

She said International Women Day is the celebration of respect, appreciation, love and care towards women in our lives and in the society.

She said, women of Pakistan have accomplished great successes in the field of entrepreneurship, IT, science & technology, education, film-making, politics and have held high positions in government and also in various international organizations.

She also called upon all relevant quarters including civil society, philanthropists, media and the corporate sector to continue working hand-in-hand with the government in providing an enabling environment for women in Pakistan.

Society's mindset that was biased against women had to be changed to bring about any qualitative change in the status of women, she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Education Civil Society Turkish Lira Women Media All From Government Love

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $67.05 a barrel F ..

11 minutes ago

Who was the first person who contracted COVID-19 d ..

28 minutes ago

Libya parliament to vote on interim PM's new cabin ..

23 minutes ago

Williams, Gorman lead support for Markle over roya ..

23 minutes ago

PFA seals food point, fine imposed on others

24 minutes ago

Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitte ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.