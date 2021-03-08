(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Chairperson Alhamra Arts Council, Muneeza Hashmi Monday paid tribute to women's remarkable achievements and struggles made for the betterment of society, as the world celebrates International Women's Day.

Talking to a private news channel, she said woman power is securing the country and our women are better off today, as compared to previous era but still far from being equal with men.

She stressed that we need to accept the flaws of our society and try to deal with the issues of violence against women with effective implementation of relevant laws.

She said International Women Day is the celebration of respect, appreciation, love and care towards women in our lives and in the society.

She said, women of Pakistan have accomplished great successes in the field of entrepreneurship, IT, science & technology, education, film-making, politics and have held high positions in government and also in various international organizations.

She also called upon all relevant quarters including civil society, philanthropists, media and the corporate sector to continue working hand-in-hand with the government in providing an enabling environment for women in Pakistan.

Society's mindset that was biased against women had to be changed to bring about any qualitative change in the status of women, she added.