Muneeza Hashmi Reviews Art & Culture Activities At Lahore Arts Council

Sumaira FH 11 seconds ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 08:38 PM

A meeting was held to review art and culture related activities here on Thursday at Alhamra Art Centre

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :A meeting was held to review art and culture related activities here on Thursday at Alhamra Art Centre.

According to spokesperson, the meeting was presided over by chairperson board of Governors Ms Muneeza Hashmi along with Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Athar Ali Khan.

During the meeting different upcoming cultural projects was discussed.

Moneeza Hashmi said that Alhamra would take systematic and concrete steps to further strengthen the cultural and literary traditions of the past.

During the meeting, different decisions were taken and decided to hold the "First Alhamra Women's Festival" on March 8, 2020. She said that Alhamra would publish international level catalog on more than 325 artworks by 118 world-renowned artists which were displayed at Alhamra Art Museum.

The meeting was attended by Director Arts and Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi, deputy directed admin Aftab Ansari and other officers.

