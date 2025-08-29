Muniba Mazari Joins Global Elite As UN SDG Advocate
Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2025 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Pakistan’s “Iron Lady,” Muniba Mazari, has climbed yet another historic milestone. The UN Secretary-General António Guterres has named her a Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Advocate, placing her among a select circle of world leaders and changemakers championing the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.
The appointment, made official on March 24, 2025, propels Mazari — already celebrated as UN Women’s National Goodwill Ambassador, an acclaimed artist, and a fearless human rights activist — into the highest ranks of global advocacy. She now stands shoulder-to-shoulder with global heavyweights such as the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, and Queen Mathilde of Belgium, who are already serving as SDG Advocates.
“Muniba is an inspiration to many and a prominent voice on inclusion and gender equality,” wrote Secretary-General Guterres in his official note. “Her leadership and resilience symbolize the very spirit of the SDGs. I urge her to bring this vision to the global stage and mobilize the world for action.”
Mazari, paralyzed from the waist down after a devastating car accident at the age of 21, has since risen as one of Pakistan’s most powerful voices on resilience, women’s empowerment, and social justice. Today, she adds her name to a roster of world influencers shaping global conversations on climate, gender, education, and equality.
Speaking on her appointment, Mazari said:
“This is not just an honor — it’s a responsibility. I will use my platform to amplify the voices of those who are unheard and push for a fairer, more compassionate, and more sustainable world. Together, we can accelerate progress for people and the planet.”
UN Women Pakistan’s Country Representative, Jamshed M. Kazi, hailed the move as a proud moment for Pakistan:
“Muniba embodies courage and equality. As UN Women’s Goodwill Ambassador, she has already transformed narratives around inclusion and gender. Now, as an SDG Advocate, she carries Pakistan’s voice to the global stage — inspiring change not just locally but worldwide.”
With this appointment, Mazari becomes one of the very few South Asian women at the forefront of the UN’s global advocacy platform — an achievement likely to inspire countless others across the region and beyond.
The United Nations in Pakistan and UN Women Pakistan have celebrated the announcement as a landmark recognition of Mazari’s tireless efforts. Her role is expected to drive new momentum around the SDGs, with a focus on gender equality, social inclusion, and human rights.
As Pakistan faces challenges ranging from climate resilience to gender disparities, Mazari’s appointment signals a stronger South Asian presence in shaping the world’s sustainability agenda.
