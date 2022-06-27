Munich echoes with 'Modi not welcome' as he arrives for G-7 summit

As Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Munich to attend the G-7 summit, his countrymen held a protest demonstration and chanted 'Modi not Welcome' and 'Go Back Modi' slogans to denounce his government's policies of Hindu supremacy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :As Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Munich to attend the G-7 summit, his countrymen held a protest demonstration and chanted 'Modi not Welcome' and 'Go Back Modi' slogans to denounce his government's policies of Hindu supremacy.

The Indian expatriates living in Germany gathered to protest against their prime minister for pursuing the Hindutva ideology by marginalizing the non-Hindu communities in India.

"Indians in Munich make a bold statement. Sounds of "Modi not welcome in Munich" echo in the historic grounds of Munich today. Proud moment for standing up to Hindutva's communal tones," the International Council of Indian Muslims said on its Twitter handle.

The Council's social media page also contains the video footage of the protest gathering where the people carried placards inscribed with anti-Modi slogans.

"Modi, this is what you get for spoiling communal harmony of great India. You have spoiled the name of India our motherland. The Indians of Germany reject your ultra-nationalist, right-wing Hindutva government. You are nobody here," said a protestor attending the protest demonstration.

The hashtag #ModiNotWelcomeInMunich also trended on Twitter with the people from varying nationalities expressing their reaction towards the Narendra Modi's policies targeting the Indian Muslims as well as other minorities.

"Modi is arriving at Munich tomorrow to attend G7 as one of the five guest country leaders. Before his arrival, today Indians in Munich are calling for Modi not Welcome in Munich and chanting Modi Go back. This is what Indian media will never show," said Ashok Swain, a renowned scholar and critic of the BJP government.

This is not the first time that Modi has meted out such treatment abroad.

In May this year too during his visit to Europe, Narendra Modi was received by similar protest demonstrations against international silence on human rights violations and mass atrocities against religious minorities in India.

The rights activists associated with The London Story placed empty shoes in front of the Amalienborg Palace, Copenhagen.

The protesters hailing from India and other nationalities held banners and placards with slogans such as 'Modi Not Welcome', 'India is close to genocide' and 'We don't let you forget Gujarat 2002.' In 2015, a large image of the Narendra Modi wielding a sword with the words 'Modi not welcome' was displayed on the British parliament by Indian activists ahead of his planned visit to the country.

The image which was created by the Awaaz Network also bore the Hindu symbol 'Om' which slowly changed into the Nazi Swastika.

In 2019, as Modi addressed the Howdy Modi event at the NRG Stadium in Houston, the protestors outside displayed placards saying 'Free Kashmir', '8 million people caged', 'Go back Modi' and more.

In September 2021, as Modi visited the United States, scores of Indian Americans gathered in front of the White House to protest against Modi's visit and chanted "Save India from fascism".

The netizens also spoke up against the Modi's policies arguing that the chilling effect on the people of Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 had to be reversed.

Calling for an end to genocide, they asserted that the prime minister aimed to rule over a Hindu-only India with no place for Christians, Muslims, Dalits or other minorities.

"Modi has tarnished India's Image overseas which happened never ever before, wherever he goes, people shout #ModiGoBack, now #ModiNotWelcomeInMunich," said a Twitter handle 'India against Hate.

"Hitler's birthplace doesn't want to see one more Hitler," wrote another Twitter user.