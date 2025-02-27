Open Menu

Municipal Administration Removes Encroachments In Operation

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2025 | 02:10 PM

Municipal administration removes encroachments in operation

JAHURABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) A team headed by Administrator Municipal Committee, Dr Aysha Khan on Thursday removed encroachments in an operation conducted in Kachha bazaar.

Chief Officer Municipal Committee, Sundas Rabail was also present on the occasion.

Sundas said the purpose of the operation was to improve traffic flow, drainage of water and elimination of illegal land possessions.

The district administration was taking practical measures to save the people's rights and facilitate them at maximum level.

APP/smj/378

