Municipal Authorities Conduct Operation Against Encroachments
Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2025 | 11:20 AM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) The Municipal Committee Regulation Branch has taken action in different areas of the city on the special instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to remover encroachments.
As per the instructions of the Chief Minister, strict steps are being taken to eliminate encroachments and ensure compliance with the law.
In this regard, the Regulation Branch imposed fines on shopkeepers in the Muslim Market near Ghanta Ghar, while six shops on Lahore Road and seven on Sargodha Road were sealed for violating the laws against encroachments.
As per the instructions of the Punjab government, this campaign against encroachments will continue without discrimination so that a clean and orderly environment can be provided to the citizens.
