Municipal commissioner asks health department for fumigation campaign against dengue

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :The Municipal Commissioner Hyderabad Fakhir Shakir has asked the health department of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to prepare a schedule and carry out fumigation against dengue/malaria in Hyderabad City and Latifabad talukas.

In his directives, he directed the department concerned to ensure fumigation on a daily basis in all such areas where the relief camps have been established for rain affected people.

Besides, anti malaria fumigation should also be carried out in all such low lying areas which remained submerged with rainwater, he added.

The Municipal Commissioner also directed the anti encroachment wing of HMC to continue the anti encroachment campaign and remove all illegal constructions and encroachments in accordance with the directions of the court.