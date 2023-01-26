Municipal commissioner authorized 46 workers to continue work on contract basis

The Municipal Commissioner of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Fakir Shakir Thursday authorized some 46 workers deployed at the Fire Brigade Department to continue their work on a contractual basis

According to an official order issued here, the MC allowed the contractual employee to continue work until the next meeting of the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC). Their services have been extended from January 1 to till the next DPC.