Municipal Commissioner directs officials to clear accurate WAPDA dues

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Municipal Commissioner Sukkur, Muhammad Ali Baloch on Wednesday directed the Takuka Municipal Officers (TMOs) and others officers to identify gaps with rational approach so that accurate WAPDA dues should be cleared as per actual consumption and sanctioned load.

During a meeting with TMOs regarding reconciliation of HESCO dues at his office,he asked them to work hard with service oriented spirit, so that the main goal of public service is achieved in the larger interest of common man.

He also assured the TMOs that their requirements including tractors, dozers would be met on need basis.