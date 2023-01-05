UrduPoint.com

Municipal Commissioner Directs Officials To Ensure Regular Attendance, Improve Performance

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2023 | 08:50 PM

Municipal commissioner directs officials to ensure regular attendance, improve performance

The Municipal Commissioner of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Fakhir Shakir has directed the officials of the meat and graveyards sections to ensure regular attendance of the staff and to improve performance

In a meeting at his office here on Thursday he asked the officials to take action against the adulterated meat whose weight was being increased with water.

He also underlined the need for action against the unauthorized slaughterhouses which had spread to many residential areas of the city.

The MC directed the officials to submit a report about the accumulation of sewage and water from broken supply lines in the graveyards.

The meeting was informed that a team led by Meat Section's In Charge Muqeem Shaikh and Inspector Shahid Qureshi had already started action against illegal slaughterhouses and the butchers selling water filled meat.

The officials informed the MC that they not only confiscated substandard meat but also imposed fines on the butchers.

