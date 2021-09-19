UrduPoint.com

Municipal Commissioner Directs To Expedite Campaign For Killing Dogs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 05:40 PM

Municipal Commissioner directs to expedite campaign for killing dogs

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Municipal Commissioner Sukkur, Muhammad Ali Shaikh has expressed serious concern over the complaints of stray dogs' biting on streets and roads of the city and directed to expedite the campaign for killing of the dogs to save the people, said an official on Sunday.

He said this while presiding over a meeting in his office, he asked the Taluka Municipal Administrator Sukkur to ensure that this campaign was being carried out in a very effective and fast manner.

"I have received many applications from the citizen. This is very serious.

We cannot leave children playing on streets and roads, and the pedestrians at the mercy of the stray dogs," he asserted.

He also directed for regular monitoring of this campaign and that the progress report in this regard was submitted in his office after every two weeks.

Meanwhile, a group of residents of Jillani Road, Minara Road, Thallah, Ghareeb Abad, Mosa Street, old Sukkur and Barrage Colony residence have pointed out that stray dogs are moving on streets and roads there in formations/herds. They have become a serious threat for pedestrians including women and children, he added.

