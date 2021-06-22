Municipal Commissioner expresses satisfaction over cleanliness

Municipal Commissioner Sukkur, Muhammad Ali Shaikh on Tuesday along with officers of the Municipal Services visited different areas of city to review the cleanliness condition of various roads

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Municipal Commissioner Sukkur, Muhammad Ali Shaikh on Tuesday along with officers of the Municipal Services visited different areas of city to review the cleanliness condition of various roads.

He expressed satisfaction over cleanliness being carried out in the Sukkur city.

He also visited the vegetable and fruit market to meet the local shopkeepers, who gave him a detailed briefing about their problems.

He urged the shopkeepers and people of the area to play their role in keeping this area clean and beautiful.