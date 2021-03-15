Municipal commissioner for removing encroachments, ensures cleanliness

Sukkur Municipal Commissioner, Muhammad Ali Baloch on Monday has directed the relevant departments of TMAs Sukkur including Saleh Putt, Pano Aqil and Rohri talukas to accelerate pace of the work on removing encroachments alongside roads, repairing and carpeting of tracks, cleanliness campaign and tree plantation in the Rohri Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Sukkur Municipal Commissioner, Muhammad Ali Baloch on Monday has directed the relevant departments of TMAs Sukkur including Saleh Putt, Pano Aqil and Rohri talukas to accelerate pace of the work on removing encroachments alongside roads, repairing and carpeting of tracks, cleanliness campaign and tree plantation in the Rohri Sukkur.

The Sukkur Municipal Commissioner issued these orders during his visit to different areas of Rohri taluka of Sukkur district.

He directed to ensure cleanliness of areas around the Imambargahs and Masajids, especially on Friday and also issued directives to make arrangements for removing garbage on a daily basis in the Rohri where he inspected the tree plantation and progress of ongoing cleanliness drive.

The municipal commissioner also directed the officials concerned to provide all necessary facilities to the visitors to the parks. He also told them to ensure that the out-of-order streetlights in Rohri were repaired or replaced.