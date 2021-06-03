Municipal Commissioner inspects sanitary condition in Sukkur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Municipal Commissioner Sukkur, Muhammad Ali Shaikh along with officials concerned inspected the sanitary conditions during visits to different areas here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Municipal Commissioner said that there is a need to work actively to ensure provision of civic facilities to the massesHe also directed the officials concerned to ensure cleanliness and utilize all available resources