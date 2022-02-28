Municipal Commissioner inspects sanitary conditions

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Municipal Commissioner Sukkur, Muhammad Ali Shaikh along with officials concerned on Monday inspected the sanitary conditions during visits to different areas here.

Speaking on the occasion, the Municipal Commissioner said that there is a need to work actively to ensure provision of civic facilities to the masses.

He also directed the officials concerned to ensure cleanliness and utilize all available resources to maintain a neat and health environment.