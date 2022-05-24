UrduPoint.com

Municipal Commissioner Inspects Sanitary Conditions At Different Ucs And Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2022 | 07:56 PM

Municipal Commissioner Sukkur, Muhammad Ali Shaikh alongwith officers of the Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC), on Tuesday inspected the sanitary conditions at different Union Councils (Ucs) and areas

Speaking on the occasion, Shaikh said"There is a need to work actively to ensure provision of civic facilities to the masses."He directed the officials concerned to ensure cleanliness and utilize all available resources to maintain a neat and healthy environment.

