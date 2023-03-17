Municipal Commissioner KMC rejects allegations of negligence in treating ailing elephant

UrduPoint.com

Municipal Commissioner KMC Syed Shujaat Hussain on Friday visited the Karachi Zoo and rejected the allegations of negligence on the part of the administration regarding the injury of Noorjahan, an elephant in Karachi Zoo

Shujaat Hussain said that we are also in contact with the veterinary University of Punjab for the treatment of elephant Noorjehan.

He said after the pain in teeth of Noorjehan the foot of the elephant was swollen. Help is sought from the international organization Four paw for her treatment and medicines have been ordered from abroad for the treatment of elephants.

Senior Director Zoo Khalid Hashmi, Zoo management and other relevant officers were also present on this occasion as Senior Director Zoo briefed the Municipal Commissioner.

