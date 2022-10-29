Municipal commissioner reviews cleanliness

Municipal Commissioner Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) Muhammad Ali Shaikh on Saturday visited various places in Sukkur city to review cleanliness

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :Municipal Commissioner Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) Muhammad Ali Shaikh on Saturday visited various places in Sukkur city to review cleanliness.

He visited Military R, Minara Road, Station Road and Bander Road to inspect the cleanliness condition in the area.

He directed the water and sanitation department of the SMC to speed up the cleaning process. The municipal commissioner directed the Director Parks Sukkur to plant saplings and trees around the Jinnah Municipal Stadium and other areas. He said the performance of staff and incharges would be reviewed on daily basis.