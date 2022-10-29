Municipal commissioner reviews cleanliness

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published October 29, 2022 | 07:43 PM

Municipal Commissioner Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) Muhammad Ali Shaikh on Saturday visited various places in Sukkur city to review cleanliness

He visited Military R, Minara Road, Station Road and Bander Road to inspect the cleanliness condition in the area.

He directed the water and sanitation department of the SMC to speed up the cleaning process. The municipal commissioner directed the Director Parks Sukkur to plant saplings and trees around the Jinnah Municipal Stadium and other areas. He said the performance of staff and incharges would be reviewed on daily basis.

