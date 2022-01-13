UrduPoint.com

Municipal Commissioner Reviews On Going Anti Encroachment Drive In City

Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2022 | 10:15 PM

Municipal Commissioner reviews on going anti encroachment drive in city

Municipal Commissioner HMC Fakhir Shakir along with Assistant Commissioner City Muhammad Ashraf and DSP visited the Resham Bazaar and reviewed the ongoing campaign to end encroachments on court orders in the city

On this occasion, In-charge Anti-Encroachment Cell City Nasir Lodhi briefed the Municipal Commissioner about Anti-Encroachment drive.

On this occasion, In-charge Anti-Encroachment Cell City Nasir Lodhi briefed the Municipal Commissioner about Anti-Encroachment drive.

The Municipal Commissioner in connection with the ongoing campaign on the orders of the court issued instructions to ensure the elimination of all encroachments from roads, footpaths and markets of the city without any discrimination.

In connection with the campaign, the staff of Anti-Encroachment Cell Latifabad, under the supervision of Director Anti-Encroachment Cell Pir Wahid Bux and Assistant Director Shakeel Qureshi, demolished illegal construction of a shop and a house on Autobhan Road.

Assistant Commissioner Latifabad, Mukhtiarkar and a large contingent of police were also present on the occasion.

