Municipal Commissioner Sukkur directs enhanced cleanliness measures for Youm-e-Ali

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Municipal Commissioner Sukkur, Zain ul Aabdin, chaired a meeting with relevant officers on Thursday, directing them to ensure thorough cleanliness arrangements for the upcoming Youm-e-Ali celebrations. The commissioner emphasized the importance of cleaning procession routes, maintaining clean dustbins, and deploying additional staff and machinery.

To address public grievances, Aabdin ordered the setup of complaint camps, ensuring timely redressal of complaints. He stressed the need for prompt completion of cleaning and lime powder sprinkling arrangements around mosques, Imambargahs, and procession routes.

The main procession, originating from Markazi Iman Bargah Ghareeb Abad, will follow its traditional route. Aabdin instructed officials to maintain cleanliness and sprinkle lime powder at all key thoroughfares. A complaint camp will be established to provide immediate relief to citizens, with complete coordination from other institutions.

This directive aims to provide maximum relief to the public during the Youm-e-Ali celebrations, 21st Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.