Municipal Commissioner Sukkur inspects sanitary conditions

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Municipal Commissioner Sukkur Muhammad Ali Shaikh along with the officials concerned inspected the sanitary conditions during a visit to different areas here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Municipal Commissioner said that there was a need to work actively to ensure provision of civic amenities to the masses. He also directed the officials concerned to ensure cleanliness, utilizing all available resources.