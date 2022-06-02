UrduPoint.com

Municipal Commissioner Sukkur Inspects Sanitary Conditions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 02, 2022 | 07:37 PM

Municipal Commissioner Sukkur Muhammad Ali Shaikh along with the officials concerned inspected the sanitary conditions during a visit to different areas here on Thursday

Speaking on the occasion, the Municipal Commissioner said that there was a need to work actively to ensure provision of civic amenities to the masses. He also directed the officials concerned to ensure cleanliness, utilizing all available resources.

