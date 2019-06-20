Municipal Commissioner Sukkur inspects sanitary conditions

Municipal Commissioner Sukkur Peer Abdul Wahid along with officials concerned inspected sanitary conditions during visit to different areas on Thursda

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) : Municipal Commissioner Sukkur Peer Abdul Wahid along with officials concerned inspected sanitary conditions during visit to different areas on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Municipal Commissioner said that there is a need to work actively to ensure provision of civic facilities to the masses.

Peer Abdul Wahid also directed the officials concerned to ensure cleanliness and utilise all available resources to maintain a neat and healthy environment.