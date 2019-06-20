UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Municipal Commissioner Sukkur Inspects Sanitary Conditions

Umer Jamshaid 2 days ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 04:57 PM

Municipal Commissioner Sukkur inspects sanitary conditions

Municipal Commissioner Sukkur Peer Abdul Wahid along with officials concerned inspected sanitary conditions during visit to different areas on Thursda

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) : Municipal Commissioner Sukkur Peer Abdul Wahid along with officials concerned inspected sanitary conditions during visit to different areas on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Municipal Commissioner said that there is a need to work actively to ensure provision of civic facilities to the masses.

Peer Abdul Wahid also directed the officials concerned to ensure cleanliness and utilise all available resources to maintain a neat and healthy environment.

Related Topics

Visit Sukkur All

Recent Stories

Govt to register prize bonds to curb money launder ..

7 minutes ago

UAE Urges National Airlines to Avoid Dangerous Rou ..

12 minutes ago

All Russian Travel Companies Confirm Readiness to ..

7 minutes ago

Ahsan Khan, Amir Liaquat and Bushra Amir nominated ..

8 minutes ago

Shah Rukh Khan reveals reason behind not signing a ..

8 minutes ago

Amendments required for success of amnesty scheme

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.